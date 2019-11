MrRustyDusty on September 12, 2019

The Apple store of herb. Visited this location today with my lovely girlfriend, the shop itself is beautiful, you can tell the ladies there truly love their jobs. Picked up some LBS Sunset and Strawberry Cough, and I'm incredibly happy with these choices. This will be my only stop for cannabis, unless naked dave down over by the dumpster is selling for cheap cheap.