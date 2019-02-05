Allen52 on August 22, 2019

Hi just want to tell you what a good experience it was to shop here friendly staff and very knowledgeable. I weighed my purchase from the store and found that the 3.5 gr I purchased was over that closer to 4 gr this would allow for stems.I loved the quality and weight, I had tried 420 before and was disappointed with the weight and quality,it was very poor looking and weight was below 3.5 gr. Nice to see a great store is close, thanks guys.