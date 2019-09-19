$26.95 SALE; Hash Plant is a greenhouse-grown indica with a spicy-sharp bite of smouldering trichomes. This strain has very strong THC potency, and its terpenes include caryophyllene, myrcene, guaiol and bisabolol. One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.
$34.95 SALE; Bakerstreet from Tweed is a greenhouse-grown indica-dominant strain with very strong THC potency. Its dense, deep green buds are highlighted with orange-hued pistils and covered with trichomes, and the terpinolene in its terpene profile gives it a juniper scent. Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.