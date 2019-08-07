Rayraytreeze
Best store in the city!! Came in today and was helped by Ryan. Definitely going to come back again
Thanks for visiting the store and we appreciate the support. It is our pleasure to share our joy and knowledge of cannabis with you!
I love this location! Ryan was so awesome, so helpful and knowledgeable. Definitely going to be picking up from here again and again. Ryan rules!!!
Thanks for sharing the love, we are very happy to hear you enjoyed the experience! It is Spiritleaf's mission to provide a welcoming space to gather, learn and share experiences. See you again.
Any Spiritleaf is the best cannabis store to shop all our cannabis products. I only purchase my recreational weed from Spiritleaf and or ALGC website. 5 out of 5 customer service, quality and atmosphere at every all Spirit Leaf location I frequently visit. For the best deals for (Dried Flower products), I would check out their Whyte Ave location as that is the corporate store location.
Thank YOU for sharing your feedback, we appreciate the 5-star review. Spiritleaf values an inclusionary approach to the recreational cannabis retail experience and we are grateful for your support.
This place has a great vibe! Lots of different products and cool accessories, definitely coming back 👌🏼
We truly appreciate the support, thanks for leaving this review. Spiritleaf stores offer an impressive selection of products, knowledgeable staff, and a welcoming and comfortable environment. Sending good vibes to you!
My absolute favourite place to buy Cannabis! Perfect location, friendly and knowledgeable staff, great atmosphere, clean and organized. Staff always have great suggestions and I've never been disappointed with the service or the product. Always my go to!
This is great news! Thanks for coming into the store and for leaving such a fantastic review for the store. Spiritleaf values an inclusionary approach to the recreational cannabis retail experience: its stores offer an impressive selection of products, knowledgeable staff, and a welcoming and comfortable environment. See you again!
Way way too expensive. Some 1/8 products are nearly $20 more expensive than other places. I'll take my business to them.
Hello and thanks for sharing your concerns, the feedback is appreciated. We'll share your comments with the store for their consideration. We hope you will revisit the store at some point. Please email the support center if you would like to discuss this further, high@spiritleaf.ca.
Best store in Edmonton! Great products and friendly, welcoming staff. Definitely worth visiting.
Good day and thanks for this review! We are so happy to hear the in-store experience was great and our staff will appreciate your feedback. Take care and see you again.
Staff was knowledgeable and thorough. Haven’t seen comparable quality staff across any other Cannabis chains. Layout is sharp and options are plentiful. #1 in my books.
Thanks for sharing this review! The staff will be delighted to hear your feedback and they are always happy to assist. We are pleased to be your number 1 retailer and enjoy responsibly.
Amazing place! Friendly knowledgeable staff, excellent selection and competitive pricing. This is my new go to spot.
Thanks for coming by the store, we appreciate your patronage. It is great to be your 'go to' location, we look forward to your next visit.