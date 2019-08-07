neebzdj on November 3, 2019

Any Spiritleaf is the best cannabis store to shop all our cannabis products. I only purchase my recreational weed from Spiritleaf and or ALGC website. 5 out of 5 customer service, quality and atmosphere at every all Spirit Leaf location I frequently visit. For the best deals for (Dried Flower products), I would check out their Whyte Ave location as that is the corporate store location.