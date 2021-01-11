Cannabis Store in Hog's Back, Ottawa Experience comes with time, success comes with passion. Spiritleaf is excited to open another location in Ottawa, a city located on the south bank of the Ottawa River. This time, in a community located along the Rideau River called Hog’s Back. An urban nature park featuring a man-made 60-foot waterfall, picnic areas, and several paved walking paths. At the South end of the park, there is the Hog's Bank Dam and Rideau Canal Locks. Fun fact! The park is officially called Prince of Wales Falls. Its current name was inspired by 1827 raftsmen, with their wares floating the rapids, resembling the outline to the back of a hog. Nearby, you will also find a selection of shopping and restaurants. Surrounding the park is a range of single-family detached homes, apartments and townhouses with easy access to downtown. Ottawa's current population is estimated at 1,393,000 and growing. Statistics show that most of the cities residents are both English and French-speaking. An area represented by a mix of cultures, as the city has the third-largest Caribbean and African communities. Canada’s capital city is the place to be. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis. We believe in connecting people in a world that is deeply divided. We believe that everyone matters equally, regardless of status, age, ethnicity or creed. We aim to foster a true community spirit through what we stand for, who we serve and the products we provide. white_check_mark eyes raised_hands