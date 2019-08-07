CornishCrow on August 20, 2019

I had high hopes for Maple Ridge's first officially licensed store, the convenient location and hours are a huge plus, unfortunately that's about all it has going for it. Staff/Service: People behind the counter were friendly enough I guess, they seemed more keen on pushing the queue through than actually helping with my medicinal needs (they get somewhat of a pass seeing as it was their "grand opening" day, but the queues weren't exactly long, around 5 or 6 per queue as they were limiting the amount of people in the store). Atmosphere: If you're a white hipster or have branded clothing to match your car, you're gonna love this place! If this store was a person, they'd tell you that they're kind of a big deal... they own many leather bound books and their apartment smells of rich mahogany! Screens cycle through a menu just fast enough that you don't really get to see what's available or see details of the various products, you pick up a bit more info on each cycle. There is a selection of dried flower in sealed jars on display tables a la Apple Store, and branded swag/accessories on display in glass cabinets. Welcome to Corporate Weed (TM) and rich white dudes getting rich off the back of all those who paved the way! Product: Meh, average to low quality for the flower I purchased... and so much plastic!!! Holy Loki!!! I couldn't believe the amount of plastic they use in the packaging! At least I'll be able to make a raft if we have floods! There were no concentrates available, but they did have a selection of low strength and overpriced tinctures. The available tinctures were all cannabis based (as opposed to hemp based), so all the CBD oils had at least a small percentage of THC. Price: I remortgaged my house, sold my left kidney, and all I had to show for it was some pretty meh weed ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Expect to pay at least double what you were paying pre "legalisation". No gripes against the place on a personal level, this is likely to be the new normal for prohibition 2.0 and it certainly won't be the only store of its kind. I genuinely wish I could say I'll be going back, but I won't. Places like this are likely to push many people back to "dealers" based on just the price point alone, and if this is what legalisation looks like, I'm not sure that it's a bad thing.