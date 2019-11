MultiverseMage on April 12, 2019

I visit this location almost weekly and I consistently get excellent customer service. The staff is friendly, helpful and very patient. I ask alot of questions but they are very knowledgeable and happy to help. Every strain they have recommended has been enjoyable and suited what I'm looking for. The selection is top notch and they keep a very balanced variety of sativa, indica and cbd dominant strains. All in all I couldn't be more happy with my experience, I highly recommend it.