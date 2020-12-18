The worst pot shop in Oshawa. The only reason this store would be worth going to is because their menu is actually decent. The prices are too high for the terrible experience you'll have upon walking in and getting harassed by the massive amount of staff just sitting around. I feel bad for them almost, the manager must be breathing down their neck. If you do buy from this store, just order online and pickup, but you'll still probably get flocked just getting your weed.