We are transferring online order services!
Valid 3/29/2020 – 4/16/2020
To place an order for pickup at Spiritleaf Parsons Place, please visit our new online menu at https://dutchie.com/dispensaries/spiritleaf-parsons-place/menu to put an order on hold for 24 hours at our location. You can also call the store at 780-440-4407 to place an order as well. Thank you for your continued patronage and we hope to see you soon!
Staff picks
LBS Sunset - 3.5g
from LBS
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$44.95each
In-store only
Aurora MK Ultra - 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Edison El Dorado - 3.5g
from Edison
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Kanata
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Canaca Jean Guy - 3.5g
from Canaca
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Canaca Alien Dawg - 3.5g
from Canaca
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast Savary - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$49.99each
In-store only
Hexo Lagoon - 3.5g
from HEXO
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$29.95each
In-store only
All Products
Tweed Boaty McBoatface - 3.5g
from Tweed
1%
THC
3%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Canaca Select Shishkaberry - 3.5g
from Canaca Select
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Hexo Nebula - 3.5g
from HEXO
10%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$29.95each
In-store only
Sundial Lift Lemon Riot - 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Riot
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
Canaca Hashplant - 3.5g
from Canaca
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hashplant
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Tweed Bakerstreet - 3.5g
from Tweed
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Tangerine Dream - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Canaca Great North CBD - 3.5g
from Canaca
0%
THC
10%
CBD
Great North CBD
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Color Cannabis Mango Haze - 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
4%
THC
6%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Aurora
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Edison Casa Blanca - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
La Blanca Gold
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Flowr BC Diesel - 3.5g
from Flowr BC
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Diesel
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Canaca Select OG Kush - 3.5g
from Canaca
12%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Canaca Select Sensi Star - 3.5g
from Canaca Select
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
Edison City Lights - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Acreage Pharms Sensi Star - 3.5g
from Acreage Pharms
11%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$45.95each
In-store only
Tweed Argyle - 3.5g
from Tweed
2%
THC
2%
CBD
Nordle
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$48.95each
In-store only
Tweed Herringbone - 3.5g
from Tweed
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Kens Kush
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
LBS Palm Tree CBD - 3.5g
from LBS
4%
THC
4%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$49.95each
In-store only
Hexo Atlantis - 3.5g
from HEXO
10%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$29.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Great White Shark - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
5.2%
THC
9.4%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
7ACRES Sensi Star - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$45.95each
In-store only
Up Cannabis Gems - 3.5g
from Up
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
The Batch Half Quarter - 3.5g
from The Batch
10%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$26.95each
In-store only
Tweed Argyle - 1g
from Tweed
2%
THC
2%
CBD
Nordle
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Petrolia Headstash
Strain
$47.95each
In-store only
Tweed Highlands - 3.5g
from Tweed
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Fireside Black (Wappa) - 3.5g
from FIRESIDE
15%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$44.95each
In-store only
Twd. Indica - 3.5g
from Tweed
15%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$31.95each
In-store only
Hexo Tsunami - 3.5g
from HEXO
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
7ACRES Jack Haze - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Haze
Strain
$45.95each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs Sky Pilot - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$50.95each
In-store only
