Deals
Health Care Workers & First Responders
Valid 4/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
THANK YOU! You are the front lines keeping our community safe and functioning! During this COVID-19 epidemic, we want to show our thanks with a 15% off with appropriate ID. Stay safe & sane!
*appropriate ID required - Interior Health, Paramedic, Fire, Police.
Staff picks
Broken Coast Moresby - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Starkiller
Strain
$52.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Savary - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
THC BioMed THC CBD - 3.5g
from THC BioMed
5%
THC
10%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$23.99each
In-store only
Alta Vie Campfire - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
3%
THC
5%
CBD
Campfire
Strain
$36.99each
In-store only
Blissco Reserve Critical Plus - 3.5g
from Blissco Reserve
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Plus
Strain
$49.99each
In-store only
Aurora Temple - 1g
from Aurora
0%
THC
7%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$10.99each
In-store only
Redecan CBD Shark Shock - 7g
from RedeCan
2%
THC
6%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$48.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Saturna - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Lightning
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
TGOD Unite Organic - 3.5g
from TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Unite Organic
Strain
$43.99each
In-store only
Grasslands Indica - 7g
from Grasslands
12%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
Alta Vie North Star CBD - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
0.5%
THC
11%
CBD
North Star CBD
Strain
$40.99each
In-store only
Weed Me Charlotte's Angel - 1g
from Weed Me
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Charlotte's Angel
Strain
$7.99each
In-store only
THC BioMed Dagga - 7g
from THC BioMed
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Dagga
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs Serratus - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Serratus
Strain
$27.99each
In-store only
Blissco Reserve Cheese Quake - 3.5g
from Blissco Reserve
12.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$49.99each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs Harlequin - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
2%
THC
5.5%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Acreage Pharms All Kush - 1g
from Acreage Pharms
12%
THC
0%
CBD
All Kush
Strain
$9.99each
In-store only
Qwest Reserve Ice Cream Cake - 3.5g
from Qwest Reserve
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Tangerine Dream - 1g
from San Rafael '71
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$10.99each
In-store only
Solei Renew -3.5g
from Solei
9%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$26.99each
In-store only
Edison La Strada - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$11.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$40.99each
In-store only
Pure Sunfarms Indica Blend - 28g
from Pure Sunfarms
14%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$114.99each
In-store only
Benchmark Botanics Snow - 3.5g
from Benchmark Botanics
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Bud
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Stryker - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Starkiller
Strain
$52.99each
In-store only
THC BioMed THC CBD - 7g
from THC BioMed
5%
THC
7%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
Royal High Serious Kush - 1g
from Royal High
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Serious Kush
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
Houseplant Hybrid - 3.5g
from Houseplant
10%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
Aurora MK Ultra - 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Gabriola - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Frost Monster
Strain
$47.99each
In-store only
Royal High Great White Shark - 1g
from Royal High
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$15.99each
In-store only
Sundial Calm Twilight - 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager OG
Strain
$11.99each
In-store only
Benchmark Botanics Think Fast - 3.5g
from Benchmark Botanics
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Think Fast
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Canna Farms Jack Herer - 3.5g
from Canna Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$40.99each
In-store only
THC BioMed THC Indica - 7g
from THC BioMed
19%
THC
0%
CBD
The CBG Blend
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
Canna Farms Kief Dry Sift - 1g
from Canna Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush x GSC
Strain
$26.99each
In-store only
Canna Farms Hash Rosin - .5g
from Canna Farms
50%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush x GSC
Strain
$45.99each
In-store only
Canna Farms BC Bubble Hash - 1g
from Canna Farms
45%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush x GSC
Strain
$40.99each
In-store only
Irisa Stars Oil - 4:3 30mL
from Irisa
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
Tweed CBD 20mg Capsules - 15 Capsules
from Tweed
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
