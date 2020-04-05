Deals
Full of flavour, each batch of Pure Sunfarms’ Indica is chosen to deliver consistent potency with medium-to-high THC potential and upfront aromatics, from the first flower to the last. Grown in a sunlight-filled high-tech greenhouse in British Columbia, the buds are trimmed and hand-groomed, dried and cured with care. Each pouch contains a single indica strain, with aromas ranging from dried fruits to sweet spices. Available in a 28g pouch.
