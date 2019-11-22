Follow
Prohibition Falls
541-735-3195
198 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 60
Show All 18
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$336
Deals
Daily Specials!
15% off any day of the week with a Military ID, 10% Off for Seniors, 10% off with Student ID. $15 Eighths, $36 1/2 oz and $60 oz Every Day!
While supplies last, not eligible for additional discounts
Daily Specials!
15% off any day of the week with a Military ID, 10% Off for Seniors, 10% off with Student ID. $15 Eighths, $36 1/2 oz and $60 oz Every Day!
While supplies last, not eligible for additional discounts
All Products
Virgin Cannabis- Donkey Butter
from Unknown Brand
23.14%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis - Cookies and Cream
from Unknown Brand
24.94%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis - Cake Crashers #4
from Unknown Brand
31.45%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis - Cake Crasher #2
from Virgin
28.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher #2
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted - Purple Traiwreck
from Unknown Brand
17.97%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NDN Holdings - Lemon Cake
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Lemon Cake
Strain
$7.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Snowland B's
from Unknown Brand
21.51%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shirley Temple #6
from Farm - Outdoor
0.54%
THC
16.13%
CBD
Shirley Temple #6
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Frank's Gift (GGF)
from Farm Indoor
6.34%
THC
13.8%
CBD
Franks Gift
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bliss- Pink Candy
from Unknown Brand
18.33%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pink Candy
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mellow Leaf Farms- Norcal Dosi
from Unknown Brand
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG1 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #1)2
from Unknown Brand
19.01%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.56%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Gorilla
from F & J's Farm
28.66%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mellow Leaf- Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$2.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple punch
from Unknown Brand
27.16%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Apple B's
from Unknown Brand
21.13%
THC
___
CBD
$7.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
High Valley Organics - Sour Apple A
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted- Gorilla Glue #12
from Unknown Brand
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#12
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted- Purple Trainwreck B
from Unknown Brand
15.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis- Kona Gold
from Virgin Cannabis
21.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Kona Gold
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bliss - OG Wreck
from Unknown Brand
25.18%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OG Wreck
Strain
$7.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG1 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #1)2 B
from Unknown Brand
17.01%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Excolo - Black Raspberry
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Emerald Valley Growers - Gelato
from Unknown Brand
25.86%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mellow Leaf Farms - Forum GSC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted - Gorilla Glue #12 B
from Unknown Brand
15.89%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mellow Leaf Farms - Forum GSC TRIM
from Unknown Brand
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$2.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orekron - Apricot Mac
from Unknown Brand
19.97%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin - Triangle Cake #10
from Unknown Brand
19.72%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cold Frame - Pure Essential
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
15.95%
THC
___
CBD
$7.21 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Virgin Cannabis - Cake Crasher #2
from Virgin
28.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher #2
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
KGB - White Crush SL
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Crush
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
KGB-Orange Crush
from Unknown Brand
30.56%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lifted-Crippled Rhino SH
from Unknown Brand
14.42%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
HVO-Snowland
from Unknown Brand
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OreKron - Purple punch
from Unknown Brand
27.16%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cosmic Tree House-PHK
from Unknown Brand
22.65%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Portland Extracts- GSC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$21.6each
In-store only
12345