Welcome to Prohibition Falls! We serve Recreational and Medical Cannabis. Serving the public, 21 years of age, with a valid photo ID. Located on West 11th ave, Prohibition Falls is a dispensary with old roots in Eugene Oregon. Our mission is to provide you with only high quality, tested cannabis. We specialize in high THC and CBD connoisseur-grade cannabis. Come say hi and see our growing variety of products from oil, flower, edibles, topicals, pen tops, glass and much more! Also, don't forget to check out our specials that have the whole town talking!