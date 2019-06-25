Archangel7522 on July 9, 2019

I visited it for the first time last week and I was quite impressed. You're greeted by the friendliest security guard ever. Then a budtender greets you and presents you the menu. Unfortunately you cannot smell or feel any samples, as per Quebec law. Very knowledgeable staff. Digital screens inform you of stock, quantities and sizes available. Great atmosphere. Fast service. Very professional and modern.