Darkfiremat on June 15, 2019

unfortunately the product quality leave much to be desired. The price given the quality is even more ridiculous when compared to price/quality offered by mom's(mail ordered marijuana) ,they also have very poor variety even when shopping in store. The staff is really particular, sometime you are going to get a hip dude/girl who actually knows his stuff and sometime you are going to speak with someone who doesn't even understand what terpenes are. Overall it could be good but there needs to be a serious review in product quality, availability, price and variety.