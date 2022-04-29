Welcome to SQUEEZE. We are small batch indoor growers focusing on top quality flower at our Newport area facility. Our flower rooms have five different batched strains growing at any time. It's a beautiful sight to watch the squat Indica's filling out, or the hybrids stretching as they put on bud, and my favorite the Sativa's, with a special interest in African, Thai and Central American genetics. We control the environment in our flower rooms such that we never use any pesticides, and testing has shown that there are no heavy metals in our well water or our nutrients. So check our Leafly site often, we will always have strains that can benefit our patients.