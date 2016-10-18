ORGANIC - PESTICIDE FREE - QUALITY We Are Colorado Springs' Only Medical Marijuana Boutique. Our team of highly skilled, caring personalities are excited to provide a one-of-a-kind, educational approach to medical cannabis. Stained Glass, Inc., is dedicated to providing only the highest quality cannabis to the health conscious and connoisseur alike. We pride ourselves on our compliant and pro-active attitude towards transparency within the industry itself. Why the Stained Glass name, you ask? We specialize in high quality concentrates that once extracted resemble that of actual stained glass. A golden hue through waves of glass, only extracted from the finest Stained Glass, Inc. cannabis. What's in your smoke? *Please Note- All prices listed are NON-MEMBER prices. Exclusive discounts for members and first time shoppers!*