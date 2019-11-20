133 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
Show All 25
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$301
Deals
Daily Deals!
Munchie Monday: Buy One, Get one 25% off> Phat Tuesday: 4 Gram Eights> Wax Wednesday: 10% off all concentrates and vapes> Twisted Thursday: $45 5-pack of 1g pre-rolls (while supplies last)> Fire Friday: $10g of special shelf> Shake Saturday: 5G eighths of shake for $25> Sunday Funday: you pick any daily deal.
While Supplies last, no Stacking discounts, items and deals subject to change
Daily Deals!
Munchie Monday: Buy One, Get one 25% off> Phat Tuesday: 4 Gram Eights> Wax Wednesday: 10% off all concentrates and vapes> Twisted Thursday: $45 5-pack of 1g pre-rolls (while supplies last)> Fire Friday: $10g of special shelf> Shake Saturday: 5G eighths of shake for $25> Sunday Funday: you pick any daily deal.
While Supplies last, no Stacking discounts, items and deals subject to change
All Products
Black Jack
from Shake
17%
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GIRL SCOUT COOKIE
from Shake
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mixture
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from special
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk
from Premium
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$14.661 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Charm Dawg
from special
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from special
24%
THC
1%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape OG
from TOP SHELF™️
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.241 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Skunk- special
from special
21%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape
from special
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Zauce
from TOP SHELF™️
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.241 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Switchblade
from special
20.56%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gushers
from special
16.49%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from special
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Premium
32.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.661 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blood Orange Amethyst
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
___
CBD
$14.661 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$17.241 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
1%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$17.241 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afternoon Pineapple
from special
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$17.241 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$17.241 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
I-95
from Unknown Brand
26.53%
THC
___
CBD
$14.661 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Unknown Brand
12.3%
THC
1%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropical Kush
from Unknown Brand
29.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.661 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afghan Kush
from special
18.74%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
25.2%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Skunk
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato
from Shake
23%
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Starbuds MIxture
from Shake
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Death Star
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from special
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from special
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mary Mechanix | sativia
from Joint
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.01¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
lilac diesel-popcorn
from special
14.9%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa- popcorn
from special
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
papaya
from Unknown Brand
14.9%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Caviar Gold | Moon Rocks | 3.5G
from Caviar Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$103.45⅛ oz
In-store only
| Medical | Oklahoma Producers | Cartridge | Sooner OG | 500mg
from Oklahoma Producers
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.79½ g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Oklahoma Producers | Cartridge | Sooner OG | 1000mg
from Oklahoma Producers
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.031 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Oklahoma Producers | Cartridge | Cowboy Cookies | 1000mg
from Oklahoma Producers
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.031 g
In-store only
| Medical | Oklahoma Producers | Cartridge | Cowboy Cookies | 500mg
from Oklahoma Producers
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.79½ g
In-store only
1234