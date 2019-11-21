Follow
Starbuds Aurora
Deals
DAILY DEALS
SHAKE SUNDAY: Eighth of Shake for $20 MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy 1 Edible, Get One Half Off PHAT TUESDAY/TWO JOINT TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths (TOP SHELF ONLY) OR 2 House Joints for $10 WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Select Concentrates THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off CBD Products TRIFECTA FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $25 SHATTERDAY: 25% Off Select Shatter
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
All Products
Remedy
from Unknown Brand
5.5%
THC
7%
CBD
$11.281 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Krypt
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.061 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bear Dance
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$8.061 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Joint Sativa
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$6.451 g
In-store only
Buddha's Dream
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.061 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ultra Sonja
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
___
CBD
$11.281 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shake - Indica
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$6.451 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shake - Sativa
from Unknown Brand
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$6.451 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rainmaker
from Unknown Brand
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$11.281 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Goji OG
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$13.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sensi
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
___
CBD
$13.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Joint Indica
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.451 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$6.451 g
In-store only
Jordan #23
from CHC
31%
THC
___
CBD
$13.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Basketball Jones
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.281 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Recon
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$11.281 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Diesel
Strain
$11.281 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orge Kush
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$11.281 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Space Queen
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$13.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Haze
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$11.281 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon
from Silverpeak
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.281 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from D&D Farms
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$8.061 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$8.061 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape
from D&D Farms
25%
THC
___
CBD
$8.061 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Silverpeak
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$13.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pre '98 Bubba Kush
from D&D Farms
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.061 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Slazerbeam
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$8.061 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chemodo Dragon
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.061 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Citi-Med
22.09%
THC
___
CBD
$6.451 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Joints
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$0.21 g
In-store only
Jilly Bean
from Silverpeak
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$6.451 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$8.061 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6.451 g
In-store only
Chiesel
from Summit
30.04%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$13.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Krome Triangle
from CHC
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$11.281 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sister 91
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Goji
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$13.71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy
from Unknown Brand
28.9%
THC
___
CBD
$11.281 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Summit
24%
THC
___
CBD
$8.061 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
___
CBD
$8.061 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
