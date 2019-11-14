Follow
Pickup available
Starbuds Baltimore
Pickup available
443-438-7494
353 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 57
Show All 61
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$375
Deals
Danksgiving Deals!
Valid 11/14/2019 – 11/29/2019
Prepare for the holidays with our two great deals! Thursday - Sunday: 50% Off House & Mini Prerolls | Monday - Wednesday: 20% Off Edibles, Topicals, & RSO | + Regular Daily Deals! NOW thru Thanksgiving.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or offers.
Danksgiving Deals!
Valid 11/14/2019 – 11/29/2019
Prepare for the holidays with our two great deals! Thursday - Sunday: 50% Off House & Mini Prerolls | Monday - Wednesday: 20% Off Edibles, Topicals, & RSO | + Regular Daily Deals! NOW thru Thanksgiving.
Cannot be combined with other discounts or offers.
All Products
Blue Dream CBD
from Curio Wellness
10%
THC
5.5%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Solo CBD Shake
from Forward Gro
0.6%
THC
14.9%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Blue Dream CBD Shake
from Curio Wellness
12.1%
THC
6.6%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Gorilla Quake
from Harvest
20.11%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
Durban Poison
from Grassroots
16.4%
THC
___
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Blue Dream
from Curio Wellness
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
Grape Gorilla
from Liberty
20.8%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Animal Cookies
from Curio Wellness
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
Querkle Shake
from Harvest
16.2%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Querkle
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
AAA OG #1
from ForwardGro
21.9%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Banana OG Shake
from SunMed Growers
16.79%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Strawberry Banana
from Liberty
19.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Beautiful Nightmare
from Grassroots
20%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$301.75 gram
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Headband Shake
from SunMed Growers
17%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Hollyweed
from Shore Naturals
27.47%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Hollyweed
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
Vortex SHAKE
from Harvest
20.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Vortex
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Lemon Kush Headband SHAKE
from Harvest
20%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$201.75 gram
Phantom Mile
from verano
0.88%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
Purple Punch
from Curio Wellness
22.6%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
Banana Kush Trim
from Liberty
26.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$0.011 gram
$0.011 gram
$0.011 ounce
$0.01⅛ ounce
$0.01½ ounce
$11.75 gram
$40¼ ounce
Grape Kush Shake
from Harvest
22.75%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$201.75 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2251 ounce
Banana Kush
from Liberty
26.3%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$351.75 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3751 ounce
| MEDICAL | Dixie | Synergy Tablets | Mixed Berry | 100mg |
from Dixie
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$440.1 gram
$440.1 gram
Kalm CBD Powdered Tincture 75mg (Green Tea Lemonade)
from Kalm Fusion
___
THC
___
CBD
$250.075 gram
$250.075 gram
| MEDICAL | Evermore | Crystals & Sauce HTFSE/HCFSE | Big Lemons | 1g
from Evermore
1%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Pax Era Harmony Pod 0.5g (2:1 Cannatonic)
from Pax Era
___
THC
___
CBD
$80½ gram
$80½ gram
MPX Crystals and Sauce 1g (Guice)
from MPX
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Liberty 3:1 Distillate Capsules ( 9mg CBD x 3mg THC)
from Liberty
1%
THC
___
CBD
$800.001 gram
$800.001 gram
MPX Batter 1G (Fruity Pebbles x Sour Dub)
from MPX
1%
THC
1%
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
MPX Batter 1G (Lemon Tangie)
from MPX
1%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
| MEDICAL | Culta | Diamonds and Sauce | Lemon G x Chem de la Chem | 0.5g |
from Culta
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
| MEDICAL | AFS | Live Sugar Sauce | Angus | 1g
from AFS Maryland
1%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Grassroots Live Sugar 1g (Hanis)
from Grassroots
1%
THC
___
CBD
$71.431 gram
$71.431 gram
MPX Grape Pearls Live Resin Batter 1g
from MPX
1%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
| MEDICAL | MPX | Live Resin Sugar | OG Kush Ghost Chem | 1g |
from MPX
1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Liberty Sublingual Tablets
from Liberty
1%
THC
___
CBD
$250.1 gram
$250.1 gram
Grassroots Live Sugar 1G (Lucinda Williams)
from Grassroots
1%
THC
___
CBD
$71.431 gram
$71.431 gram
| MEDICAL | CRESCO | Doctor Jack Live Sugar | 1g
from AFS Maryland
1%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
| MEDICAL | CRESCO | Chem 91 x AlienDawg Sugar and Sauce | 1g
from AFS Maryland
1%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
MPX Live Resin Terp Sauce 1g (Fruity Pebbles x Sour Dub
from MPX
1%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
12345 ... 9