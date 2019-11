Starbuds is Baltimore's Only Deli-Style Medical Cannabis Dispensary Starbuds brings years of medical marijuana expertise and dedicated care to the Baltimore community. Starbuds dispensary team forms lasting relationships with its patients to help them understand and access top-quality medical cannabis care. History: The first Starbuds location was founded in Colorado by a team of compassionate individuals committed to healing through cannabis. The dispensary quickly gained a reputation for excellent care, community service and a curated menu of high-grade medical cannabis. Starbuds Baltimore was founded by 3 best friends with a passion for cannabis and a drive to help patients in their home state of Maryland. Staff: Starbuds is more than a medical cannabis dispensary: they are a fun and friendly source of cannabis information. New patients can take as much time as they need to chat with a Starbuds budtender and learn everything about medicinal cannabis. Baltimore patients in a hurry can also conveniently stop by Starbuds to grab what they need. The Starbuds team understands every patient is unique and seeks to guide individuals towards the perfect cannabis remedy for their particular conditions and lifestyles. Starbuds also stands right next door to Baltimore’s Canna Care Docs, allowing curious individuals the opportunity to quickly meet with a qualified cannabis physician and receive their recommendation. Menu: Maryland medical cannabis patients enjoy access to Starbuds’ wide variety of Maryland-produced cannabis and cannabis-derived products. The Starbuds team curates a menu of top-quality flower, expertly formulated concentrates and many other cannabis remedies. Patients on-the-go enjoy Starbuds’ selection of vape cartridges and capsules, while those seeking higher potency enjoy precisely formulated cannabis extracts. For patients peace of mind, Starbuds carries only lab-tested medical cannabis from licensed Maryland producers. Starbuds-Baltimore accepts cash only. The dispensary team proudly offers discounts to veterans, seniors, and patients to ease access barriers. Starbuds also offers a Cancer Relief discount on select items (When they become available). Baltimore patients earn rewards with frequent purchases, which they can exchange for Starbuds discounts. Starbuds’ staff encourages patients to walk in any time or schedule appointments to spend more time with a dedicated, knowledgeable budtender. Starbuds features plenty of parking with dedicated ADA-accessible spaces. Service Locations: Starbuds’ Baltimore dispensary stands in the Cedmont neighborhood of the city, situated on Belair Road. Located 1.5 miles from I-95 and 3 miles from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695). Visitors from the Overlea, Parkville, Rosedale and Rossville neighborhoods can rely on Starbuds’ compassionate and professional care. The team welcomes Towson, Belair-Edison, Essex, Fallston, Kingsville, Perry-Hall, North East Baltimore, Lauraville, Hamilton, Lake Montebello, and Middle River patients with the utmost attention. Medical cannabis patients travel to Starbuds from Roland Park, Hampden, Mt. Washington, Nottingham, Fullerton and downtown Baltimore. Morgan State, Loyola University, Towson University, CCBC, MICA, and Johns Hopkins University are all close by.