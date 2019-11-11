Starbuds Commerce City proudly dispenses high-quality marijuana products to Commerce City cannabis connoisseurs, offering unparalleled customer service, a relaxed welcoming atmosphere and featuring over one hundred top-quality marijuana products. The dispensary offers a full inventory of premium cannabis strains and is best known for their earthy Sativa strain, Pootie Tang. Starbuds offers a large selection of pristine concentrates from Live Labs and Bolder Extracts. They specialize in Kaviar cannabis products and exclusively offer Kaviar Moonrocks and pre-rolls with a branded glass tip filled with top-shelf flower infused with hash oil then rolled in kief. Commerce City cannabis customers can find a variety of vape cartridges in strain flavors ranging from 150 mg-500 mg. Starbuds is also stocked with medicated lotions,creams, and delectable cannabis-infused treats. Starbuds is a proud sponsor of Dope Magazine's Colorado Dope Cup.