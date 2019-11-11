Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Thank you for your service Veterans & Active Duty! Today only Vets pick your own from our daily deals at your local Star Buds!
About
Starbuds Commerce City proudly dispenses high-quality marijuana products to Commerce City cannabis connoisseurs, offering unparalleled customer service, a relaxed welcoming atmosphere and featuring over one hundred top-quality marijuana products. The dispensary offers a full inventory of premium cannabis strains and is best known for their earthy Sativa strain, Pootie Tang. Starbuds offers a large selection of pristine concentrates from Live Labs and Bolder Extracts. They specialize in Kaviar cannabis products and exclusively offer Kaviar Moonrocks and pre-rolls with a branded glass tip filled with top-shelf flower infused with hash oil then rolled in kief. Commerce City cannabis customers can find a variety of vape cartridges in strain flavors ranging from 150 mg-500 mg. Starbuds is also stocked with medicated lotions,creams, and delectable cannabis-infused treats. Starbuds is a proud sponsor of Dope Magazine's Colorado Dope Cup.