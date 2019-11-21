Follow
Starbuds Federal Heights
(303) 353-9993
752 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 92
Show All 96
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$279
Deals
Daily Deals
SHAKE SUNDAY: Eighth Of Shake for $20 MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One Half Off PHAT TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths ( TOP SHELF ONLY ) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Select Wax & Shatter THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off CBD Products TRIFECTA FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $25 VAPOR SATURDAY: 2 Starbuds 500mg Cartridges for $50 or 2 Pyramid 500mg for $60
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
Daily Deals
SHAKE SUNDAY: Eighth Of Shake for $20 MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One Half Off PHAT TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths ( TOP SHELF ONLY ) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Select Wax & Shatter THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off CBD Products TRIFECTA FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $25 VAPOR SATURDAY: 2 Starbuds 500mg Cartridges for $50 or 2 Pyramid 500mg for $60
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
All Products
Goji OG
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$11.131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Clementine
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Doc Samson
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
___
CBD
$11.921 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Wine CBD
from Unknown Brand
4%
THC
11%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Castaway
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.511 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kosher
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Head Banger
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Soda
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$11.921 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Galaxy
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG #4
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Power
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Filthy Animal
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
___
CBD
$11.921 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bay Platinum Cookies
Strain
$11.131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Stomper
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
___
CBD
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Banger
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Punch
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$11.131 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
___
CBD
$11.921 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
___
CBD
$11.131 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ape
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Tribe
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Confucius Kush
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
___
CBD
$13.511 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Chem #4
from Unknown Brand
29%
THC
___
CBD
$13.511 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bread And Butter
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
___
CBD
$11.131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Tropical
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$9.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.131 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
| Bud oz | Chemodragon
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$99.321 oz
In-store only
Danky Kong
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
___
CBD
$11.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Limoncello
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet OG
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.951 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Ape
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.951 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skunkberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.511 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 19