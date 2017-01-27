Although Starbuds opened in September of 2016, we have nearly 8 years of experience. Before recreational marijuana become legal in Washington State, we had already been running a successful medical marijuana business. By having a jump start in this complex business, we've been able to build long-term, trusting relationships with the most seasoned experts in the field. We work hard to source not only the best product, but the best prices for our customers. Whether you are a seasoned or a first time buyer, when you come to Starbuds, you can shop with ease knowing we have secured the best recreational, high-grade marijuana products, from the most reliable vendors and growers in the business. Our staff have been trained to take care of each customer as though they are family. We want you to not only feel comfortable, but feel confident about your purchase. * * +Different Specials Added Daily