Starbuds - Kirkland
(425) 828-9999
Wax Wednesday
10% off concentrates
Excludes vape cartridges/pens. 21+ with valid ID. Discount not applicable to sale items (No stacking discounts)
Vape Thursday
10% off Vape Cartridges & Disposable Vape Pens
21+ with valid ID. Discount not applicable to sale items (No stacking discounts)
Sunday Funday
10% off your entire purchase of $5 or more
21+ with valid ID. Discount not applicable to sale items (No stacking discounts)
Munchie Monday
10% off all edibles, drinks, capsules and tinctures
21+ with valid ID. Discount not applicable to sale items (No stacking discounts)
Tuesday - Top Shelf Flower and Topicals
10% off Topicals & Top Shelf Flower
21+ with valid ID. Discount not applicable to sale items (No stacking discounts)
Joint Friday
10% off pre-rolled joints $5+
21+ with valid ID. Discount not applicable to sale items (No stacking discounts)
Shatterday Saturday
10% off Concentrates
Excludes vape cartridges/pens. 21+ with valid ID. Discount not applicable to sale items (No stacking discounts)