Starbuds Lake Hefner
(405) 242-6410
339 products
Last updated:
Deals
Happy Hour
Valid 8/14/2019 – 1/1/2020
10% off on all products from 10-11 AM and 9-10 PM
Can not be stacked with other promos
All Products
Lemon Haze
from Goldstone Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.381 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cornbread
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0.01%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$15.571 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG
from Rocking C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sunburn
from Unknown Brand
20.75%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Night Nurse
from Unknown Brand
14.38%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Zauce
from Red Dirt Sungrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Glue
from Red Dirt Sungrown
21.81%
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BlackJack
from Infamous OG
17%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
True OG
from Unknown Brand
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Garlic
from Unknown Brand
15.2%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PB&J
from Ojai Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
0.01%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$10.381 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda(Pre-roll)
from Royal Tree Productions LLC
21.51%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$10.381 g
In-store only
Strawberry Mamba(Pre-roll)
from Unknown Brand
25.16%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$10.381 g
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from Cannabis Connect
20.71%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Space Queen
from Cannabis Connect
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+1 more size
In-store only
London Pound Cake
from Cannabis Connect
19.61%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookie Kush
from Cannabis Connect
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies
from Life Is Treasure
18.91%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Life Is Treasure
15.51%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GDP
from Green Acres Syndicate
24.31%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Great White Shark
from Unknown Brand
15.1%
THC
___
CBD
$10.381 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jager
from Unknown Brand
11.7%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Friut
from Cannabis Connect
12.3%
THC
2.1%
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GDP Special Oz
from Unknown Brand
24.31%
THC
___
CBD
$5.191 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cancers Nightmare
from GROKC
6.97%
THC
9.38%
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0.01%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Skunk+
Strain
$10.381 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape
from Infamous OG
18.65%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$12.971 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles
from Infamous OG
16.27%
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Infamous OG
17.01%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$12.971 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Yum
from Magic Dragonfly Farms
17.83%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$10.381 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from MWCG, INC.
21.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9 lb Hammer
from Unknown Brand
19.54%
THC
___
CBD
$15.571 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express Pre-Roll
from Twisted
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$10.381 g
In-store only
