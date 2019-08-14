Follow
Starbuds Lake Hefner
(405) 242-6410
Happy Hour
Valid 8/14/2019 – 1/1/2020
10% off on all products from 10-11 AM and 9-10 PM
Can not be stacked with other promos
Daily Deals
YOU CALL IT SUNDAY: Pick Any Daily Deal MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One 25% Off PHAT TUESDAY: 4 Gram Eighths WAX WEDNESDAY: 10% Off Select Wax THIRSTY THURSDAY: Buy One Drink, Get One 25% Off FAN FRIDAY: Wear or Buy Starbuds Gear Get 10% SHATTER SATURDAY: 10% Off Select Shatter
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
New patient discount
Valid 8/14/2019 – 1/1/2020
15% off for all new patients
Can not be stacked with other promos or deal