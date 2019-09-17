Follow
Starbuds Lakeside
720.535.6893
Deals
Daily Deals
Valid 9/17/2019
SHAKE SUNDAY: Eighth Of Shake for $20 MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One Half Off PHAT TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths ( TOP SHELF ONLY ) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Select Concentrates THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off CBD Products TRIFECTA FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $25 VAPOR SATURDAY: 2 Starbuds 500mg Cartridges for $50 or 2 Pyramid 500mg for $60
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
All Products
Stardawg
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
99 Pineapples
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG#4
from Unknown Brand
0.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Doc Samson
from Unknown Brand
0.35%
THC
___
CBD
$9.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Lemon Diesel
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla Grape F3
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Yummy
from Unknown Brand
0.55%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Yummy
Strain
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Balls
from Unknown Brand
18.56%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chemical Nightmare
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
___
CBD
$9.551 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
The Fourth Banner
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ogre Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hibiscus Sunrise
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$9.551 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Dawg
from Unknown Brand
20.34%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Stomper
from Unknown Brand
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Basketball Jones
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Memory OG
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pootie Tang
from Unknown Brand
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OZ Special
from Unknown Brand
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$95.541 oz
In-store only
Flight
from Unknown Brand
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Flight 813
Strain
$9.551 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangcicle
from Unknown Brand
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Lime Killer
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$9.551 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake | Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$6.371 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shake | Memberberry
from Unknown Brand
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$6.371 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Goji
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake | Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$6.371 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$13.541 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Recon
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Power
from Unknown Brand
19.22%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Clemetine Kush
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
New York City Diesel
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shake | Super White
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$6.371 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kief | 99 Pineapples
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$9.551 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Kief | Tangerine Haze x The White
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$9.551 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$11.151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
