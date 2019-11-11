Starbuds is a recreational cannabis dispensary. We provide a comfortable setting to learn about and purchase all types of cannabis products. Our carefully curated selection includes: flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals. We have something for everyone from the marijuana novice to the daily consumer. At Starbuds we believe purchasing cannabis should be an experience. We encourage our customers to smell the difference between strains and view the trichomes of the flower, spending as much time as needed exploring, asking questions, and discovering new products. Starbuds Lakeside is open 365 days a year, 7 days a week including holidays for your convenience. All visitors must be 21 years of age or older with a valid photo ID.