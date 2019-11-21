Follow
Deals
Daily Deals
SHAKE SUNDAY: 10% Off Shake and Popcorn Bud MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One 50% Off PHAT TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths (TOP SHELF ONLY) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Select Wax & Shatter THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off Topicals FAN FAVORITE FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $28 STARBUDS SATURDAY: 2 Starbuds Cartridges for $60
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
All Products
White Widow | Hybrid | Shake |
from 10
21.98%
THC
___
CBD
$6.841 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium Joints - Hybrid
from longmont
24%
THC
___
CBD
$12.851 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie | Sativa | Bud
from 19
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bleeting Goat | Hybrid | Bud
from 12
23.32%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband | Hybrid | Bud
from 17 Farms
24.09%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie | Sativa | Shake
from 10
20%
THC
___
CBD
$6.841 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Tangie | Sativa | Kief
from 13
40%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Ghost OG | Indica Hybrid | Popcorn
from 10
21.08%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Widow | Hybrid | Bud
from 12
23.11%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel | Sativa | Bud
from 10
25.08%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical | Indica Hybrid | Popcorn
from 10
20.93%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ackbar OG | Indica | Keif
from 13
30%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Rock Krishna | Indica Bud
from 13
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
707 Headband | Hybrid | $99 Oz
from 1
22.08%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sleeping Monkey | Sativa | Keif
from 13
40%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Charm Dog | Hybrid | Bud
from 10
29.17%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Beef Jerky OG | Indica | Bud
from 3
23.28%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucinda Williams | Hybrid | Bud
from 13
28.23%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
In-store only
Blueberry Headband | Hybrid | Bud
from D and D
24.09%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawnana | Indica | Shake
from 10
27.1%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawnana | Indica | Bud
from 19
26.72%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie | Sativa | Bud
from 18
25.44%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunkberry | Hybrid | Bud
from 10
25.97%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Motorbreath #15 | Indica | Bud
from 21
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
LA Amnesia | Sativa | Shake
from 10
20%
THC
___
CBD
$6.841 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Juicy Fruit | Hybrid | Bud
from FF
25.81%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Larry Bird #33 | Hybrid | Bud
from 17 Farms
25.68%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch | Indica | Shake
from 10
20%
THC
___
CBD
$6.841 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Breakdance CBD | CBD | Bud
from 25
8.55%
THC
12.55%
CBD
$11.961 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa | Sativa Hybrid | Bud |
from 12
24.09%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Berkel | Indica | Bud
from 4
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream | Sativa | Bud
from 3
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape | Indica | Bud
from Longmont
25.19%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush | Indica | Bud
from Longmont
23.97%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Donatello | Sativa | Bud
from 10
26.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies | Hybrid | Popcorn
from 13
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
24k | Hybrid | Popcorn
from 13
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$9.391 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from 20
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani | Indica | Bud
from 12
26%
THC
___
CBD
$11.961 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicalia OG | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from 21
25.96%
THC
___
CBD
$14.521 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
