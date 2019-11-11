Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Thank you for your service Veterans & Active Duty! Today only Vets pick your own from our daily deals at your local Star Buds!
About
Starbuds Louisville is conveniently located on the corner of McCaslin Blvd and Dillon Rd. We offer a wide variety of products including buds, extracts, CBD, edibles and more. Not sure what you're looking for? Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is here to help!