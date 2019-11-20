Follow
Deals
Daily Deals
SHAKE SUNDAY: 10% Off Shake and Popcorn Bud MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One Half Off PHAT TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths (TOP SHELF ONLY) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Select Wax & Shatter THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off Topicals FAN FAVORITE FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $28 STARBUDS SATURDAY: 2 Starbuds Cartridges for $60
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
All Products
CBD Kush | 2:1 CBD | Bud
from 1
16.1%
THC
8.22%
CBD
$11.861 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow | Hybrid | Shake
from 10
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban X Tangie | Sativa | Kief
from 13
28.82%
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Panama Kush | Hybrid | Kief
from 13
36.01%
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fluffhead | Hybrid | Kief
from 13
43.25%
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Reign | Indica | Kief
from 13
33.12%
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Stomper | Hybrid | Bud
from 12
25.01%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Frost | Hybrid | Flower
from 11
25.01%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies | Hybrid | Bud
from 12
24.01%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Niwot Shake
from 10
25%
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG | Indica | Bud
from 12
23.11%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White 99 | Sativa | Shake
from 10
21%
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream $99 oz
from 1
25.17%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Haze | Sativa | Bud
from 5
27.97%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Orange Creamsicle | Hybrid | Bud
from 20
27.29%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicalia OG | Indica | Bud
from 20
27.09%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemdog | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from 20
26.11%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG | Indica | Bud
from 12
25.97%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
AJ's Unknown | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from 6
27.09%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake | Indica Hybrid | Bud
from 10
26.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack | Sativa | Bud
from 11
24.01%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Skunkberry | Hybrid | Popcorn
from 10
26.02%
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies | Hybrid | Flower
from 13
24.11%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from 12
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
LA Amnesia | Sativa | Shake
from 10
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Breakdance CBD | CBD | Bud
from 10
5%
THC
12.1%
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Kush | Hybrid | Bud
from 5
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lucinda Williams | Hybrid | Bud
from 12
28.23%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunkberry | Hybrid | Flower
from Unknown Brand
25.1%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa | Sativa Hybrid | Popcorn
from Unknown Brand
21.97%
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze | Sativa | Bud |
from 21
27.98%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch | Indica | Shake
from 10
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie | Sativa | Bud
from 20
25.01%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape | Indica | Flower
from 19
25.9%
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Charm Dawg | Hybrid | Bud
from 10
29.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical | Indica | Popcorn
from 10
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from 20
27.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Berkel | Indica | Bud
from 4
28.1%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Charm Dawg | Indica Dom | Popcorn
from 10
28.1%
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Donatello | Sativa | Bud
from 10
25.7%
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
