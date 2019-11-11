Starbuds Niwot is conveniently located in the Cottonwood Square Shopping Center. We opened in November of 2017 and proudly serve the Niwot, Gunbarrel, Boulder, and Longmont areas. We have over 1,000 skus and offer a wide variety of products including flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more. Our Niwot location carries a large selection of CBD products to help with sleep, pain, anxiety, and post-workout recovery. Not sure what you're looking for? Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is here to help!