Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Thank you for your service Veterans & Active Duty! Today only Vets pick your own from our daily deals at your local Star Buds!
About
Starbuds Niwot is conveniently located in the Cottonwood Square Shopping Center. We opened in November of 2017 and proudly serve the Niwot, Gunbarrel, Boulder, and Longmont areas. We have over 1,000 skus and offer a wide variety of products including flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more. Our Niwot location carries a large selection of CBD products to help with sleep, pain, anxiety, and post-workout recovery. Not sure what you're looking for? Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is here to help!