Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Thank you for your service Veterans & Active Duty! Today only Vets pick your own from our daily deals at your local Star Buds!
About
Starbuds in Northwest Denver is located off of on Pecos just off of Highway 36. Come see us for all your marijuana needs: we've got marijuana, extracts, edibles and CBD, and a friendly and knowledgeable staff to get you taken care of.