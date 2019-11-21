Follow
$99 +tax OZ (SPECIAL SHELF)
Special Shelf OZ's are $99 +tax ($119 OTD). You can mix and match different strains to customize your OZ!
All Products
House Joints
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$14.651.75 gram
$23.43⅛ ounce
$58.59¼ ounce
$117.15½ ounce
$234.31 ounce
Star Tribe
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$6.691 gram
$6.691 gram
$11.71.75 gram
$20.92⅛ ounce
$33.47¼ ounce
House Joints
from Colorado leaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$14.651.75 gram
$23.43⅛ ounce
$58.59¼ ounce
$117.15½ ounce
$234.31 ounce
Jilly Bean
from Silverpeak
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$6.691 gram
$6.691 gram
$11.711.75 gram
SOCO House Shake
from Starbuds
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$15.061.75 gram
$25.11⅛ ounce
$41.84¼ ounce
Midnight
from LBW
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Midnight
Strain
$11.711 gram
$11.711 gram
$25.11.75 gram
$32.64⅛ ounce
$57.74¼ ounce
Flo
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$11.711 gram
$11.711 gram
$25.11.75 gram
$32.64⅛ ounce
$57.74¼ ounce
$82.84½ ounce
Sour Strawberry
from Silverpeak
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Strawberry
Strain
$6.691 gram
$6.691 gram
$11.71.75 gram
$20.92⅛ ounce
$33.47¼ ounce
$50.21½ ounce
Headband Kush
from Veritas Farms
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
$41⅛ ounce
$74.48¼ ounce
$116.32½ ounce
Training Day
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
$41⅛ ounce
$74.48¼ ounce
$116.32½ ounce
$166.531 ounce
Casey Jones
from Veritas Farms
26.8%
THC
___
CBD
$6.691 gram
$6.691 gram
$11.71.75 gram
Heavenly Heights
from CCR
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
$41⅛ ounce
$74.48¼ ounce
$116.32½ ounce
91
from Starbuds
48.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Neroli 91
Strain
$6.691 gram
$6.691 gram
$11.711.75 gram
$20.92⅛ ounce
$41.84¼ ounce
Rook Blunts
from Rook
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.551 gram
$12.551 gram
$21.961.75 gram
$29.28⅛ ounce
$87.85¼ ounce
Veritas Cookies
from Veritas Farms
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
Mandarin OG
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$11.711 gram
$11.711 gram
$25.11.75 gram
$32.64⅛ ounce
$57.74¼ ounce
$82.84½ ounce
$124.691 ounce
Green Crack
from Summit
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$11.711 gram
$11.711 gram
$25.11.75 gram
$32.64⅛ ounce
$57.74¼ ounce
Starbuddies
from LBW
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.181 gram
$4.181 gram
$7.311.75 gram
$14.63⅛ ounce
$29.26¼ ounce
$58.52½ ounce
$117.041 ounce
Grape Ape
from DD FARMS
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$15.061.75 gram
$25.11⅛ ounce
Durban Kush
from Silverpeak
20%
THC
___
CBD
$6.691 gram
$6.691 gram
$11.71.75 gram
$20.92⅛ ounce
$33.47¼ ounce
$50.21½ ounce
Dragon
from Silverpeak
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$11.711 gram
$11.711 gram
$25.11.75 gram
$32.64⅛ ounce
$57.74¼ ounce
$82.84½ ounce
$124.691 ounce
Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$15.061.75 gram
$41.84¼ ounce
Pineapple Express
from Starbuds
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$15.061.75 gram
$25.11⅛ ounce
$41.84¼ ounce
Slayzerbeam
from DD FARMS
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$15.061.75 gram
$25.11⅛ ounce
$41.84¼ ounce
$66.11½ ounce
$99.581 ounce
Mandarin Cookies
from Starbuds
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$11.711 gram
$11.711 gram
$25.11.75 gram
$32.64⅛ ounce
$57.74¼ ounce
$82.84½ ounce
$124.691 ounce
Colin OG
from Starbuds
27.7%
THC
___
CBD
$11.711 gram
$11.711 gram
$25.11.75 gram
$32.64⅛ ounce
$57.74¼ ounce
$82.84½ ounce
$124.691 ounce
Mandarin Sunset
from Starbuds
20%
THC
___
CBD
$6.691 gram
$6.691 gram
$11.71.75 gram
$20.92⅛ ounce
$33.47¼ ounce
$50.21½ ounce
$74.481 ounce
Starbuddies
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
___
CBD
$4.181 gram
$4.181 gram
$7.311.75 gram
$14.63⅛ ounce
$29.26¼ ounce
$58.52½ ounce
$117.041 ounce
Snow Dawg Killer
from Starbuds
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
$41⅛ ounce
$74.48¼ ounce
$116.32½ ounce
$166.531 ounce
Gorilla Glue #1
from Starbuds
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
$41⅛ ounce
$74.48¼ ounce
$116.32½ ounce
Chemo Dragon
from Starbuds
20%
THC
___
CBD
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$15.061.75 gram
$25.11⅛ ounce
$41.84¼ ounce
$66.11½ ounce
$99.581 ounce
Pootie Tang
from Starbuds
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
$41⅛ ounce
$74.48¼ ounce
$116.32½ ounce
$166.531 ounce
Red Headed Stranger
from Starbuds
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
$41⅛ ounce
$74.48¼ ounce
$116.32½ ounce
$166.531 ounce
Lotus Punch
from Starbuds
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$14.221 gram
$14.221 gram
$24.891.75 gram
$41⅛ ounce
$74.48¼ ounce
$116.32½ ounce
$166.531 ounce
Blueberry Headband
from Starbuds
19%
THC
___
CBD
$8.371 gram
$8.371 gram
$15.061.75 gram
$25.11⅛ ounce
$41.84¼ ounce
$66.11½ ounce
$99.581 ounce
Cheese Quake
from Starbuds
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$11.711 gram
$11.711 gram
$25.11.75 gram
$32.64⅛ ounce
$57.74¼ ounce
$82.84½ ounce
$124.691 ounce
| EvoLab | Alchemy | Cartridge | Hybrid | 500mg
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.84½ gram
$41.84½ gram
| Pura Elements | Cartridge | 1g
from Pura Elements USA
___
THC
___
CBD
$58.571 gram
$58.571 gram
| Harmony | Wax | 1g
from Harmony
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.11 gram
$25.11 gram
| Woodstock | Live Resin | 1g
from Woodstock
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.471 gram
$33.471 gram
