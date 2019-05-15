MarcKostiuk92 on November 10, 2019

Okay fist off the concentrates are gas the pre rolls are trash didn't even smoke tried all 3 of them and they just wouldn't smoke. 1st visit spent 130$ was real happy with the prices and everything then come back around a week later and boom they switched up and got more expensive like everyone else I thought that's what would make you stand out from the other 1600+ dispensaries but it's all good I understand it's a business but not everyone's in it to make the most money and it shows. still ended up spending 160$ the 2nd visit.