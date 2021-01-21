At Stash & Co., we exist to bring you quality cannabis the way it’s meant to be used — with a love of the culture it represents. Now, it’s easier to find the cannabis products and accessories you need wherever you are in Ottawa. Our Centretown, Merivale, and Stittsville cannabis store locations define cannabis retail in multi-level spaces where we don’t just sell cannabis products and essential accessories like bongs and pipes, but offer a full experience of cannabis culture with art and music by local artists. Explore the best of cannabis culture. Opening in May 2021!