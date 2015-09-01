Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
It's not easy being on the forefront of an industry that changes every day but in the end we are ending prohibition and making history. We invite you to stop in and view our selection of fine Oregon cannabis products. We take pride in what we do and we will be happy guide you through your cannabis experience. We welcome you to stop into our Raleigh Hills location or use our delivery service within the city of Beaverton.
Chris Matthews
Owner
Yesca Cannabis Company
Info
Followers 392
Joined Leafly 2015
9952 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, Beaverton, OR