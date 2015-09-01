Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Fantastic. Everyone is super friendly and very knowledgeable of the products.
Melissajean1222
on May 12, 2019
Thanks
HerbOregon
on April 27, 2019
The 30.81% Urban Delusion advertised today ended up being 24% thc. Now that I Re-read the ad I understand why.... it’ s whack. They had me at 30 percent. Though the BUD tastes superb, I won’t smoke the shake. So I overpaid, though I double checked with the young man who sold it to me “yes it’s 30%”. Maybe I’ll walk back over for a chat? - grandpa dale in the woods herbfolks dot org 🙏
bluebird61283
on March 12, 2019
Saturday specials are amazing! Very friendly.
ClintonHoover44
on March 10, 2019
These guys rock!
clownfishmonkey
on March 4, 2019
Had some Ok brands on the shelf but the customer service was terrible. Got a grumpy guy. Wont be going back
Toastnroast
on February 2, 2019
Called to ask questions regarding strains . They told me on the phone , “ if you want to come in and look at the products you can” I’m super busy right now ... what a joke. Surely there’s better customer service elsewhere
ska76
on January 30, 2019
delivery is quick & the driver is always friendly & polite :)
J4mJ4r512
on November 29, 2018
I ordered a delivery. They were great on the phone and great at the door. Everything came neatly packed. Great experience.