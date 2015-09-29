Community. Culture. Cannabis. To curate and provide the best quality cannabis, while engaging our community. Our Seattle stores, in Ballard and Lake City, provide convenient access to premium products, in a clean, safe, and welcoming environment. Whether you are a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or are just beginning your adventure with recreational cannabis, we have an extensive selection of products, created with you in mind. With a wide selection of flower, pre-rolls, edible, infused drinks, vaporizers, concentrates, paraphernalia and more, our inventory has something for everyone. Our diverse, talented staff represents the myriad of different backgrounds and cultures that intersect in the cannabis industry, and are trained extensively to curate the perfect cannabis experience, for every individual. We focus heavily on education, philanthropy and outreach in all aspects of our business, and are thrilled about the growth of this highly localized industry. Come see for yourself what makes us different.