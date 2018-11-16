Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Medical dispensary (18+)
With a patient-centered approach, we combine superior cannabis products with genuine compassion to help patients live a happier and healthier lifestyle. Providing Lakewood, Colorado with an upscale medical dispensary experience.
- Experienced and professional Budtenders to help you make knowledgeable purchases!
- Daily Deals and offers to give you the best pricing in the Denver area!
- Member and Non-Member pricing!
- Monthly Member-benefits!
- Top shelf products carried: Colorado's Best Dabs, Wana Products, Robhots edibles, Incredibles chocolates, Sons of Sativa beverages. Craft cartridges & Mary's Medicals!