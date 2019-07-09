Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our dispensary offers a handpicked collection of flowers, edibles, and extracts sourced from our very own garden, as well as, trusted partners we’ve personally selected. The dispensary space is uniquely designed to offer an inviting environment where you can feel at ease purchasing the finest cannabis, whether you’re a first-time customer or long-time aficionado.