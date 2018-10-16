Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Nice layout, the people who work there are pleasant and professional. I knew what i wanted but was open to suggestion.
Medusa1
on May 12, 2019
This place is amazing and the staff is so helpful and nice! This place has all the bath bombs and lotions and even chapstick! They offer way more than just flower and the flower they do have is top notch. Will definitely recommend and go back. A++ for Steve's Greens
allieeewhite
on April 17, 2019
Amazing prices, friendly staff, and GREAT bud.
Paedolla
on April 6, 2019
Very nice and great deals I honestly haven’t seen good prices like these anywhere else!