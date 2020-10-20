The flower at Steve's Montana Sweetgrass Co. smokes so smooth. It tastes delicious and also there are many strains I can't find within 150 miles of Missoula. The location is hard to find as it is tucked in between two warehouses. The environment is casual and the people are friendly. Talking to Steve I could tell he takes great pride in the care of his weed. I get the impression he grows the out of love of smoking and not as much for profit. The prices are fare and range from 90.00 an ounce to 250.