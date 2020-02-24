We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Sticky Detroit is the second member of the Sticky family. Located in the heart of Detroit (the city with the greatest comeback), we are just minutes away from downtown, conveniently close to I-96, I-75, and I-94. When we planned to open our second location we knew that Detroit would be the perfect community.
Our mission and goal is simple. We want to offer an exceptional experience for our patients through care, education, honesty, and transparency. We want to build a long-term relationship with every single one of our patients. When you visit Sticky Detroit you will feel at home, and be treated like family.