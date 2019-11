Sticky is a cannabis provisioning center hoping to arrange access to education and information regarding holistic healing and the wholesome use of marijuana for medical purposes. Sticky is here to provide Michigan patients in need with safe access to high quality medicine, wellness services and educational resources. Sticky operates in full compliance with the law, and maintains the highest standards of professional operation to truly serve the needs of our members. We have both our City and State License, and do all we can to stay compliant with the ever changing industry. All members must be valid Michigan Medical Marijuana Patients. Proper documentations and identification are required for membership.