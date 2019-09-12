STIIIZY MISSION is committed to supplying premium quality cannabis products. Get yours today! Introducing the new generation of cannabis -- fully equipped with interactive/visual art installations, exclusive STIIIZY merch, and more... STIIIZY MISSION is your one-stop shop for all things cannabis and lifestyle! Visit now for an immersive cannabis experience like no other. Open daily from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM 18+ WITH MEDICAL//21+ ONLY!!!!! DAILY DEALS MONDAY: BIIIT MONDAY - 10% off on all BIIIT and EFEX gummies! TUESDAY: TERP UP TUESDAY - 10% off on all CARTIDGES and PODS! WEDNESDAY: WAX WEDNESDAY - 10% off on ALL CONCENTRATE (Excludes cartridges and pods) THURSDAY: TOKE UP THURSDAY– 10% off on LIIIT, 2EZ, PALMAS pre rolls AND buy LIIIT/BLSTED/PALMAS 8TH get $10 off on 2ND 8TH! FRIDAY: LIIIT FRIDAY– ALL LIIIT, PALMAS, MEGA OG, BLSTD prepackaged 8ths are 10% off. SATURDAY: STIIIZY SATURDAY – Buy THREE PODS get the fourth for $1 AND all STIIIZY batteries, LIIIL disposables are 10% off! SUNDAY: SUNDAY FUNDAY – ALL STIIIZY, LIIIT, LIIIL, BIIIT products are10% off AND 10% off on all CBD products -HAPPY HOUR: Spin the prize wheel win a price (vaild until 3pm sunday ONLY!)