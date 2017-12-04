Stone Coast Botanicals (aka Stone Coast Cannabis) proudly serves Maine Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) patients at our shop at 220 Bath Road in Brunswick, Maine. Our regular business hours are for sales transactions only. For new patients seeking information and guidance, we offer free 15-minute consultations by appointment. Our owner is a licensed MMMP Caregiver working toward professional certifications from the Cannabis Science and Medicine Program at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and the Healer Medical Cannabis Training Program offered by Integr8 Health's Dustin Sulak, MD. She is also an experienced yoga and meditation instructor with professional training in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Stone Coast carries flowers, tinctures, topicals, concentrates, cartridges, transdermal patches, and edibles. Our goal is to provide premium, small-batch, clean medicine for relief of qualifying health concerns and conditions. In 2017, we became the first cannabis storefront to receive a special permit to open our doors in the town of Brunswick. We work closely with our patients to determine effective treatment protocols based on doctor's recommendations and our own professional experience helping patients with medicinal cannabis. REQUIREMENTS If you are an MMMP patient and you wish to purchase your medicine at Stone Coast Botanicals, please be aware that you will need to fill out the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Designation Form. In addition to this completed form, we will need to photograph your certification and designation cards, and your current driver's license or other state-issued photo ID card. Please have all three cards ready when you are ready to make a purchase. If you are interested in receiving an MMMP card to access cannabis medicine at Stone Coast, please contact an MMMP certifying physician to learn more. Due to federal and state regulations, all products containing >.3% THC are available for store pick-up only (no shipping) by certified Maine Medical Marijuana Program patients. OUT OF STATE PATIENTS Out-of-state patients call Ginger (207)287-3282 or Nikki (207)287-9330 at DHHS to request the Maine form to certify visiting qualifying patients. We will need a copy of your Maine form, your home-jurisdiction certification, and your photo ID. DELIVERY Certified patients in the southern and midcoast regions of Maine may text or email us to request delivery. Please give a minimum of 24 hours notice. We do not deliver out-of-state. There is a $200 minimum purchase for any free delivery.