Stoner & Co. was established in 2015 by Morgan Stoner and his wife Karleena. With a passion for mindfulness and well being, they have launched a mission to make normal people feel normal, one loyal customer at a time. The Stoners believe normal shouldn’t be mundane, boring or stultifying. Strains are chosen and bred for their richness of flavor, dense aromas and for relieving a myriad of ailments. Stoner & Co is most proud of its newest invention, Madame Choo Choo. Users report a provocative, body high ideal for seduction, pep and vigor. Available exclusively through Stoner & Co. Evidenced by the crystals frosting each nugget that passes into our patient’s hands, Stoner & Co’s herbal exquisiteness stems from the meticulous care that is given to each plant under the botanical genius of Mr. Stoner and his team of highly skilled kin. AUGUST Special - Flower Hour: Visit Stoner&Co. between the hours of 2 - 5 PM. If you spend more than $80, then you spin the “Whirl of Fun” to receive a gift on us. We have every thing from pre-rolls to shatter to flower on the whirl. Every spinner is a Winnah! While supplies last. 💣🌱 Veteran discount - 15% Student and Teacher discount - 10% Open seven days a week, please call 207-494-7098, or text 207-391-2247, if you have any questions. 😊😊🌱🌱 Family owned and operated Stoner & Co. are purveyors of cannabis, oils, tinctures and confections. Our herbal remedies are naturally cultivated, distilled using the cleanest methods and hand trimmed with the finest of care. The restorative properties of Stoner & Co cannabis quells anxiety, malady and mental exhaustion rendering the patient sharp, refreshed and relieved of pain. Favored among professionals, intellectuals, athletes, gentlemen, noblewomen, kings, and connoisseurs. Walk-ins are welcome, an herbal specialist is available to assist you at 414 Hill Street in Biddeford, ME. If you have any questions, then please feel free to call us at (207) 494-7098. Valid photo ID and current Maine Medical Marijuana certification card are required. If you are from another state, then please bring your medical certification card from your home state and a valid photo ID.