Been to Stoner&Co a few times and all the flower I’ve tried was 🔥!!! It’s well worth the drive up from Boston ! Almost 1/2 the price of Massachusetts dispensary’s !! Everyone is friendly and knowledgeable !
I’ve been to many many dispensaries in my life but never felt so loved and welcomed the service is kind and attentive to all your needs Stoner and co saved this stoners life ... MUCH LOVE STONER AND CO
My buddy and I stopped by here on an adventure of findin a new dispensary to try out. Price was great for the quality! Well be coming back! Their carts smack!
The staff were knowledgeable and professional, the product was top notch at a good price.
The best flower around hands down. This is the only dispensary that really has product for everyone. If you are looking for CBD/THC flower ( like myself, you need to try the green Dr.!!) or high thc ( they have some coming in at 32%!!) this is the place. The carts are premium as well ( despite other reviews, dude probably needs a tolerance break )....Do you like to go to a place that you don't feel like a number? once again, this is the place. The people, and customer service is absolutely perfect. The ambience is in its own, love the vibe and feel of this place. They have specials every month, and customer point system that earns you points to redeem on your purchases. The last thing I really appreciate is that they UPDATE the menu daily ( unlike many other places around that goes months without an update and you can't see what you want before going). They also add thc/CBD percentages so you are not left guessing. Do yourself a favor and leave the other mediocre dispensaries and come be part of the Stoner&Co. patient family. You'll be glad you did!!
Bought a half gram cart that was not full,barely got me high and it was gone in a day. Junk
Best place ever hands down! Always have amazing flowers and not to mention the bud tender knows everything there is to know about their products. I get so excited to go into stoners. The engery in the building is contagious!
The staff is basically family they always take the best care of customers as humanly possible.. the selection and quality is unbelievable.. BEST CANNABIS IVE EVER SMOKED HANDS DOWN!!!!!!
Well put together establishment. I walked in and was greeted immediately,and was easily enrolled as a new patient. Knowledgeable,kind and the product quality is unmatched for quality and cost. Well done Stoner and Co.
Such amazing, caring folks and knowledgeable about the products they produce! So far, we have been so happy with their service that we don’t feel the need to go anywhere else. Great place, great prices and great people! Highly recommended to all medical marijuana clients.