Jay_wood on September 16, 2019

The best flower around hands down. This is the only dispensary that really has product for everyone. If you are looking for CBD/THC flower ( like myself, you need to try the green Dr.!!) or high thc ( they have some coming in at 32%!!) this is the place. The carts are premium as well ( despite other reviews, dude probably needs a tolerance break )....Do you like to go to a place that you don't feel like a number? once again, this is the place. The people, and customer service is absolutely perfect. The ambience is in its own, love the vibe and feel of this place. They have specials every month, and customer point system that earns you points to redeem on your purchases. The last thing I really appreciate is that they UPDATE the menu daily ( unlike many other places around that goes months without an update and you can't see what you want before going). They also add thc/CBD percentages so you are not left guessing. Do yourself a favor and leave the other mediocre dispensaries and come be part of the Stoner&Co. patient family. You'll be glad you did!!